Jagan’s speech in Assembly on financial position is waste exercise, says Payyavula

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lengthy speech on the floor of the Assembly on the State financial position is a waste exercise, said the TDP senior leader and MLA, Payyavula Keshav on Sunday.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters here, Keshav asked what made the ruling dispensation to forcibly send the Telugu Desam Party MLAs out of the House to deliver the speech. He believes that Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by simply misleading the public on various issues.

“Now the Chief Minister is making every effort to take such mis propaganda to more people by utilising every possible platform,” the TDP MLA felt. Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain in history as the only Chief Minister of the State who misled the House by producing wrong figures of the budget of his own Government, he remarked.

Neither the officials have produced wrong figures to the Chief Minister nor Jagan Reddy is not aware of the factual numbers. He deliberately brought misleading numbers before the House with a strong opinion that no one is aware of the facts, Keshav felt.

The TDP leader asked as to why Jagan Mohan Reddy is not transparent if he is confident of the State’s fiscal condition. Details on the State financial position are not available nor information is available on the irrigation projects, he said.

No one knows about the revenue details on the GST nor it is available on the Government website, he pointed out. Why the Government Orders (GOs) are not being uploaded onto the website and there is absolutely no response on the TDP demand to publish a white paper on the State financial position, he maintained.

If the fiscal position is so healthy why the salaries of the government employees are not being paid on time and why there is inordinate delay in payment of dues to the retired staff members and even pensions are not being paid every month, Keshav asked. Each Cabinet Minister gives a totally contradictory statement on the financial condition of the State, he mentioned.

While the Ministers and the Government advisors have admitted that the Pension Scheme as demanded by the employees could not be implemented as the State is facing fiscal deficit, while the Chief Minister tells the Assembly that the financial condition is very healthy, he said and asked who is correct on this matter. The condition is so bad that even paracetamol tablets are not available in the government hospitals, he pointed out.

Why is the condition of the roads across the State so bad and the funds meant for daily wage earners are completely diverted, the TDP leader said. When the TDP leaders question this, they are being subjected to various kinds of harassment, he added.

Making it clear that the High Court has already clarified that the State Government does not have the right to take a decision on the capital, Keshav felt that the ruling party is only trying to push the matter till the coming elections. Though the Supreme Court has allocated time to take up the Amaravati issue, the ruling party is seeking adjournments and this clearly indicates that the YSRCP only wants to postpone the matter till the next elections, he observed.

Expressing hope that the Chief Justice of India will see to it that justice is done to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Keshav demanded that the State Government publish a white paper on the financial condition of the State.