Pawan Kalyan all set to rescue his close friend

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan shares a close bonding with businessman turned producer Ram Talluri. The NRI businessman tested his luck in Tollywood with Nela Ticket and Disco Raja. Both these films ended up as duds and Pawan is now in plans to rescue him. It is a known fact that Ram Talluri turned huge financial support ever since Pawan floated his political party Janasena. Ram Talluri even paid an advance amount for Pawan couple of years ago. There are strong speculations that Ram Talluri’s team handles the social media operations of Jansena.

Ram Talluri is left puzzled after the debacle of Disco Raja. He is left with no options in Telugu cinema to bankroll projects. Recently, Pawan himself offered a project for Ram Talluri. Kishore Pardasani (Dolly) is working on a script currently and Pawan will take a call after listening to the draft. If things fall in the right place, Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments will bankroll this project. Before this, Pawan has to complete three projects. He is shooting for Vakeel Saab and will have to join the sets of Krish and Harish Shankar’s projects. More details awaited.