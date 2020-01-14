Pawan Kalyan brings Charan and Trivikram on board

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan already announced that he would do a film for his Babai Pawan Kalyan soon. If the latest happenings are to be believed, the meeting took place recently. Trivikram Srinivas is on board as the director and Ram Charan will play the lead role. The project would be bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works jointly. The film will start rolling next year once Charan and Trivikram wrap up their current commitments.

Trivikram is riding high with the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and signed his next film with NTR. Charan is busy with the shoot of RRR and will join Megastar – Koratala Siva project from summer. He is yet to sign his next project. More details about Pawan Kalyan – Trivikram – Ram Charan project will be announced officially soon.