Q&A Session: Mahesh Babu Vs His Fans

Superstar Mahesh Babu is extremely thrilled with the response his recent offering Sarileru Neekevvaru is receiving. This Anil Ravipudi directorial is running with packed houses all over. Mahesh Babu took twitter asking his fans to shoot questions and he received lakhs of questions. Director Anil Ravipudi picked some of the interesting ones and Mahesh answered them through a video interview. Here are some of the interesting questions by Superstar fans and the answers from Mahesh Babu in his words:

Q: When did you have your first blockbuster coffee?

A: At home made by my mother. I love her coffee so much.

Q: How did you feel about the Seetharama Raju scene from Sarileru Neekevvar?

A: When I heard the scene, I got goosebumps. Same feeling when I watched it on screen.

Q: Can we expect mass movies from you for at least one in two years?

A: I loved films with social messages in these years. My fans always wanted mass films. It is the director that should convince me with a mass film. When my fans are waiting for the right film, I got the script of Sarileru Neekevvaru. I will do more mass films like this in the coming years.

Q: One word about Anil Ravipudi?

A: Highly energetic and extremely talented.

Q: Any pan Indian film soon?

A: I am happy and comfortable here. Pan Indian films cannot be planned.

Q: Response of Superstar Krishna garu after watching Sarileru Neekevvaru?

A: He felt very happy and said Sarileru Neekevvaru is my career’s biggest hit.

Q: Did Sitara imitate any episode from the film?

A: She loves to imitate Rashmika. She dances for my songs now.

Q: Are you interested in horror genre?

A: I am quite comfortable and happy now.

Q: Which is the best compliment you received for Sarileru Neekevvaru?

A: I would remember the compliments from my fans saying that Vintage Mahesh Babu is back. It’s been seven years that I received such compliments.

Q: When are you working with Anil Ravipudi again?

A: My immediate next project after Vamshi Paidipally’s film.

Q: Sitara papa’s reaction after watching Mind Block song?

A: She loved the entire song.

Q: One word about your fans?

A: Love them. I have the most honest fans ever.