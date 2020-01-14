Sarileru Neekevvaru 3 days Worldwide Collections – Good

Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected a worldwide distributor share of over 63 Cr by the end of its first Monday. The film has held good on its first Monday ie, the third day in the domestic markets though it has dropped in the Overseas. It has collected a distributor share of 7.35 Cr on the third day in the Telugu States which is a good number. The film will take advantage of the festival period starting today and continue this momentum for the next 3 days.

Below are the area wise 3 days shares

AreaPre Release Business3 Days Collections2 Days CollectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam24 Cr15.50 Cr 12.30 Cr8.66 Cr
Ceeded10.80 Cr6.16 Cr5.15 Cr3.70 Cr
UA10Cr6.50 Cr5.38 Cr4.04 Cr
Guntur7.20 Cr6.11 Cr5.65 Cr5.15 Cr
East7.20 Cr4.54 Cr4.04 Cr3.35 Cr
Krishna 6 Cr 4.23 Cr3.76 Cr3.07 Cr
West6Cr3.52 Cr3.15 Cr2.72 Cr
Nellore3 Cr1.78 Cr1.55 Cr1.27 Cr
AP/TS74.20 Cr (76.50 Cr including P&P)48.34 Cr40.98 Cr31.96 Cr
ROI9.50 Cr6.15 Cr 5.50 Cr
Overseas13 Cr8.60 Cr8.30 Cr
Worldwide99 Cr (Including P&P)63.09 Cr54.78 Cr
