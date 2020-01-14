Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 2 days Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which had an excellent opening has held strong on its second day. The film has collected a distributor share of 10.3 Cr on the second day in the Telugu States. 10cr share on the second day is achieved by only three films ie, Baahubali-2, Saaho & Syeraa so far. Now Alaa Vakunthapurramlo becomes the fourth film to achieve that mark. Even in the USA, the film has collected over 135 thousand dollars on the second day (Monday) which is a non-Baahubali record. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 46.50 cr so far and is expected to emerge as Allu Arjun’s career highest film in a couple of days beating Sarrainodu (71.25 Cr).

Below are the area wise 2 days shares

Area Pre release 2 Days Collections Nizam 19 Cr 9.20 Cr Ceeded 11.60 Cr 4.70 Cr UA 8.50 Cr 4.90 Cr Guntur 6.30 Cr 4.21 Cr East 6.30 Cr 3.05 Cr Krishna 5.20 Cr 2.27 Cr West 5.20 Cr 3.27 Cr Nellore 2.80 Cr 1.62 Cr AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P) 33.22 Cr ROI 8.50 Cr 5.10 Cr Overseas 9.50 Cr 8.20 Cr Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P) 46.52 Cr