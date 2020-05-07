Tollywood tweets: Pawan Kalyan demands industrial audit, Mahesh Babu calls gas leak heartwrenching

The Telugu film fraternity expressed their shock and grief over the toxic gas leak in Vizag that has left 10 dead and hundreds hosptalised.

The Konidela brothers, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, took to Twitter to express their condolences to the gas leak leak victims.

Chiranjeevi termed the incident as disturbing and is praying for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam. In the tweet, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown”

విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown— K Chiranjeevi (@KChirutweets)

His younger brother Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena Party president demanded for an ‘Industrial safety audit’ in Visakhapatnam and North Coastal Andhra. In the tweet, he wrote, “Janasena demands for an ‘Industrial safety audit’ in Visakhapatnam and North Coastal Andra. I also appeal to EAS Sarma garu and Janapareddy Ratnam garu to demand for an industrial safety audit in these polluted industrial zones Two of our General Secretaries ( Sri.Shiv Shankar & Sri Bolisetti Satya ) who hails from North coastal Andhra are monitoring the poisonous gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan)

Actors Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja too extended condolences to the families affected in the Vizag gas leak incident. Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times… Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you… Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh)

Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe. — Ravi Teja (RaviTeja_offl)