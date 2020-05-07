Naidu urges Centre to send medical experts to treat gas victims

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed to the Central Government to send medical teams from national and international levels to immediately provide required treatment to the victims of the Visakhapatnam toxic gas leak tragedy.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal here, the TDP chief said that it was extremely saddening to know the leakage of Styrene Gas from LG Polymers India Private Limited located in RRV Puram, Naidu Thota,

Visakhapatnam. As of now a few people died, while around 2000 people have fallen sick due to the leakage. “In this context, I would like to bring your attention primarily towards the public health. Since, there may not be required expertise in Visakhapatnam city to treat the people affected with Styrene gas, I request you to send medical experts from India and globally to treat the victims of Styrene gas.”

Mr Naidu said that further, COVID-19 infects the lungs and reduces the immunity of the person. Hence, it is essential that the medical aid should be two pronged, keeping in mind the dual risks from Styrene gas and COVID-19. Necessary equipment to analyse and estimate the radius affected by Styrene gas may be immediately provided.

Mr Naidu said that all the people and animals in the estimated affected radius may be evacuated at once and provide them with necessary medical aid. In this crucial time, it is also vital for us to recognise the importance of animals in general and domestic animals in particular. Veterinary experts may be deployed to treat the animals. It is also essential to immediately close down the LG Polymers unit and initiate a thorough enquiry about the gas leakage.

The TDP chief said that subsequent to enquiry, it is necessary to shift the entire unit to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has no population living in the vicinity. It is important to focus on mitigating further loss of lives and in the long run to minimise the adverse health effects on the people of Visakhapatnam. In all these actions, it is necessary that the Government of India provide expertise and guidance to the Government of Andhra Pradesh until the issue of gas leakage is brought to its logical conclusion.