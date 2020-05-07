Jagan orders probe, announces Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of dead

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who flew to Vizag to take a stock of the situation arising out of the gas leak on Thursday, said the government will shift the LG Polymers factory from R R Venkatapuram if required.

Jagan consoled the victims of the gas leak at the KGH hospial in Vizag. Later talking to the mediapersons, the Chief Minister announced Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of the deceased, Rs 10 lakh to those who are in ventilators and Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to those under treatment in primary care.

Further, Jagan ordered a thorough probe into the incident and set up a high-level committee constituting special chief secretary and secretaries (environment and industries) collector and commissioner of police. A report will be submitted following which the government will take a call on the future course of action as far as the LG Polymers company is concerned.

Jagan directed the collector to ensure that every family in R R Venkatapuram village should be given Rs 10,000. There are over 15,000 people in the village. “All the 15,000 people should be given Rs 10,000. I am directing the collector to immediately disburse the amount the families in the villages,” he said.

Jagan said it was unfortunate that such an incident occurred in a reputed multinational company like LG Polymers. Stating that the government will thoroughly investigate the factors that led to the gas leak in LG Polymers, Jagan wondered, “Ideally, the gas and flame detectors installed in the company should have raised an alarm when the gas was leaking. I wonder why the alarm did not ring.” He directed ministers and officials concerned to continuously monitor the situation and ensure that the victims of the gas leak undergoing treatment at various hospitals, including KGH are provided the best possible treatment.