Pawan Kalyan getting back to shape

Because of his busy political schedules, Pawan Kalyan has been away from films for two years. The actor was not much focused on his diet and he gained some extra kilos. For Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan was not needed to be perfectly fit. But for Krish’s film, Pawan Kalyan has to perform some daredevil stunts and the actor will be presented in a new light. Hence Krish asked Pawan Kalyan to cut down some weight to look fit for the film.

Pawan Kalyan too decided to get back into shape and he started working on it. The actor is on a strict diet and is hitting the gym currently. He already completed a small schedule for Krish’s film and he will join the sets of Vakeel Saab again next week. Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film will be made on a budget of Rs 150 crores and is said to be a periodic drama. The film is planned for release this year. Pawan Kalyan will allocate bulk dates for the film once he is done with the shoot of Vakeel Saab.