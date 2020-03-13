Has Pawan become second fiddle to BJP?

A look at the joint vision document of Jana Sena and BJP reveals interesting things about changing political ideology of Senani Pawan Kalyan. The very first paragraph talks highly of how Vajpayee wanted 60 per cent funds for local bodies while Modi is implementing this in letter and spirit. The second paragraph talks about how Modi government is implementing drinking water schemes, housing, employment guarantee and other schemes for rural people. This vision document highlights are provided in Jana Sena official website. Lot of change in Pawan political style.

After YCP attack on Jana Sena in Kakinada, Pawan rushed to Delhi to convince Modi-Shah to take action against Jagan Reddy Circar. But eventually, Pawan got convinced and almost converted by BJP intellectual leaders. Pawan used to dislike BJP leaders like GVL Narasimha Rao for supporting Jagan 3 Capitals. But Pawan is sharing dais with GVL and jointly addressing press conferences. Incidentally, GVL, Sunil Deodhar and such leaders are making Pawan criticise Chandrababu Naidu on a par with Jagan Reddy. Even the present vision document attacks YCP and TDP equally.

This was actually a line promoted by GVL who is known for his anti-Amaravati leanings. Has Pawan become a second fiddle to BJP GVL group? On the other hand, BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana is making unsparing attack on Jagan. Analysts say Pawan got trapped and became a second-in-command to BJP rather than an independent force.