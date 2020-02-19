Pawan Kalyan in talks for a sequel?

It is clear that Pawan Kalyan is in plans to do as many films before he shifts his focus on 2024 polls in Andhra Pradesh. He has a lineup of three films as of now which are confirmed and will be completed by early next year. Pawan Kalyan asked Kishore Pardasani (Dolly) to come up with an interesting script so that they can work together.

It is heard that Dolly is busy penning an interesting script that is inspired by Gopala Gopala. The film would be a sequel of Gopala Gopala which is a commercial film tipped with devotional touch and is a satire. Pawan Kalyan will take the final call once he hears the final draft. Pawan will take the call on the producer once the script gets locked. More details awaited.