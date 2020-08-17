Pawan Kalyan lining up three more projects

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan returned back to films and he is busy with three projects. His comeback film Vakeel Saab is in the final stages of shoot. Pawan Kalyan completed one schedule of Krish’s film which will roll soon. He also signed a film for Harish Shankar and the project would be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Pawan Kalyan was in plans to complete these three projects at the earliest but the coronavirus pandemic spoiled his plans.

During this break, Pawan Kalyan is holding talks with other producers and is in plans to sign three more projects. Three production houses Haarika and Hassine Creations, Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments and People Media Factory paid advances for the top actor. Pawan is in plans to honor their commitments before he turns busy in politics. He is in plans to complete six films in total at a single stretch.

Haarika and Hassine is in talks for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Things will be finalized very soon. Ram Talluri is holding talks with several directors who can impress Pawan with a script. People Media Factory too is in the hunt for the right director. Pawan promised them films if they come up with the right directors who can handle him. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Vakeel Saab from October and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.