Senani plea to Govt for rescuing Godavari flood victims

In the wake of floods in the Godavari river, residents of island villages and surrounding areas were badly affected. The crops are washed away in some places. In most places, severe damage is being done to the crops. Second flood warning was sounded at Dowleswaram barrage. Third level flood warning was hoisted at Bhadrachalam.

Following this, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has made a strong appeal to the Jagan Reddy Government to launch immediate steps for rescuing the flood victims. Motor boats and launches should be made available. They should be run by the authorities to shift marooned villagers to safer places. The residents of islands were especially in greater danger as they won’t be able to leave their property behind. Specific steps are needed to help them overcome the crisis.

Senani told the Government that many people brought to his notice about the severe damage being caused by the floods. The YCP regime should immediately announce a compensation package for the farmers who suffered crop losses. Only such proactive measures would solve the problem permanently.

Pawan made a special mention of the need for taking preventive measures against Coronavirus spread. The Government should run motor boats and launches by strictly implementing physical distancing guidelines.