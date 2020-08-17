SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son responds about his father’s health

SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted in Chennai’s MGM Hospitals due to coronavirus and he is moved to ICU after his health deteriorated. The whole nation is praying for his comeback. His son Charan responded about the health of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He said that he is still on life support but he is breathing more comfortably than in the past. Charan said that SP Balasubrahmanyam is in an ICU room on the sixth floor of MGM Healthcare.

“My dad is moved to the sixth floor from the third where there is an exclusive ICU room. There is some mobility. He is breathing better and he is recognizing the doctors. The doctors said that this is a good sign. He is on the way to recover completely. It will take some time for his recovery and I thank the doctors for their efforts. He will recover soon. He is still on life support and let’s keep our prayers going. My family is indebted for the love and affection for us. Thank you so much” said SP Charan.