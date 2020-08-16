Pawan Kalyan fans create new world record in Twitter trends

Pawan Kalyan fans created new world record in Twitter trends today. With 63 million plus tweets, they were able to surpass other trends like “TwitterBestFandom” and even the retirement news of MS Dhoni. Details as below.

These tweets are trended with hashtag of #PawanKalyanBdayCDP. CDP usually stands for Common Display Picture. Many fans of celebrities keep a common display picture in their social media accounts to show their affection and love towards their demigods. It is known news that recently Mahesh Babu fans also created one such record in twitter trends on the occasion of his birthday on August 8th. However, Pawan Kalyan fans today surpassed the numbers set by Mahesh Babu fans. While it is known news that Mahesh Babu and mega family have good relations with eachother, some of their fans no don’t maintain the similar rapport. But times are changing and nowadays fans are also understanding that their favourite matinee idols are not enemies but friends in real life.

Overall, Pawan Kalyan fans once again proved their strength in social media.