I won’t tweet on Ramesh hospital issue anymore: Hero Ram

It is known news that hero Ram pothineni’s tweets about Swarna palace incident yesterday created sensation. It also received lot of negative comments on hero Ram in social media. Today he tweeted that, he won’t tweet about this issue any further. Detail as below.

Negative feedback on Ram for his yesterday’s tweets supporting his uncle hospital:

Hero Ram tweeted yesterday in favor of Ramesh hospital. He tweeted, “Billing was done DIRECTLY by SWARNA PALACE HOTEL as they were RESPONSIBLE for the MANAGEMENT! DOCTORS are NOT RESPONSIBLE for the FIRE safety! I doubt there’s a HUGE CONSPIRACY to show the CM of AP in bad light.I request @ysjagan garu to look into it as a few people under him might be doing this without his knowledge.This is causing huge damage to his reputation & Honest approach,amongst all of us!”. However this tweet did damage to him as people started questioning Ram’s intentions. Many opined that Ram came forward just because doctor Ramesh happens to be his own uncle. Many also suggested the hero to talk on real issues and be on the side of needy people instead of always focusing only on his and his relatives well being.

I won’t tweet any further on this issue any further: Ram

It seems this negative feedback reached hero Ram too. Ram today tweeted he won’t tweet on this issue any further. He tweeted ” I believe in Justice and im sure the real culprits will be punished no matter who they are.. related or not..I won’t be tweeting about this anymore as I’ve said all I had to..”

I believe in Justice and im sure the real culprits will be punished no matter who they are.. related or not..I won’t be tweeting about this anymore as I’ve said all I had to.. Jai Hind! 🙏 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 16, 2020