Vijayasai new slogan: Chandrababu a betrayer of Vizag

Having fully recovered from Covid infection, YCP firebrand MP Vijayasai Reddy has started spewing venom on the rivals, especially former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The new slogan picked up by Vijayasai is that Chandrababu has destroyed all the chances of Visakhapatnam. Now, the TDP chief is obstructing the city development. The MP is saying that Chandrababu has turned to be a betrayer of Visakhapatnam people.

Vijayasai Reddy further says that the TDP chief is making all plans possible to stop the progress and prosperity in the port city. He says that in the past, Chandrababu showed graphics but now he was busy obstructing the growth in Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has made it his sole concern to develop the port city in all sectors.

Analysts say that every day, Vijayasai Reddy is raising his voice on the issue of Capital shifting. This is a clear indication of how desperate the top leadership of YSRCP is to leave Amaravati at the earliest possible chance. As somebody said, if the AP High Court’s status quo is not there, the CMO, Secretariat and other offices would have gone to Vizag by now. The foundation stone would have been laid for Executive Capital already. Whatever, the rival parties were not very much agitated by the statements being made by the likes of Vijayasai Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, etc any more.

The rivals were fully convinced that the Jagan Reddy regime still has no convincing plans to compensate the 29,000 odd farmers who have sacrificed their ancestral lands for Amaravati. CM and his Ministers and Vijayasai may say hundred and one things in the public but they should know their regime would have to tell the courts about its reasonable package to the farmers. Just selling away lands or returning plots without delivering on the huge Capital city promise would not stand in the courts. It is bound to result in protracted litigation. Just like Ayodhya case, it is going to be a long-drawn battle if Jagan Reddy continues to be adamant.