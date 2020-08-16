Mahesh to commence Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in USA

Superstar Mahesh Babu is waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to calm down to commence the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the director and the pre-production work is happening at a fast pace. As per the script, a portion of the film is to be shot in USA. With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, Mahesh was discussing about the shooting locations. As per the update, Mahesh decided to fly to USA and shoot the portions over there for a month initially.

A month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the shoot is expected to commence post Dasara. The visa formalities will start from tomorrow and all the necessary permissions will be acquired. By the time Mahesh returns back, things would calm down and Mahesh will continue shooting for the rest of the portions in India. The film is aimed for Dasara release. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman is the music director. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment.