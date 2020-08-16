Rakul Preet Singh turns a signing spree

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh who was once on the top of the league failed to stand in the race. The actress is left with no exciting offers in Tollywood and she even slashed down her remuneration after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. Rakul Preet Singh will be romancing Vaishnav Tej in Krish’s film which started rolling yesterday. Krish is the director and the film will be wrapped up in quick schedules.

Rakul Preet Singh is available for producers and is signing back to back films currently. She is all set to romance Naga Chaitanya once again in Vikram Kumar’s film that will be produced by Dil Raju. Rakul Preet Singh gave her nod recently after listening to the script. Rakul Preet Singh is also in talks for some other projects which are in discussion stages. The actress turned a signing spree and is busy signing several projects recently.