CM Jagan helps Pawan Kalyan fan

CM Jagan helped a person by name Nagendra who required financial help for his stem cell therapy. Nagendra was fan of Pawan Kalyan as claimed in the tweet.

Initially Nagendra parents tweeted, “My 26-YO son, who aspires to be a Police Officer is dying of a deadly disease. His favourite actor is @PawanKalyan & he hopes to meet him. He needs urgent stem cell treatment. I’m just a labourer & have never seen lakhs of money.” YSRCP MLA took this to notice of CMO.

Responding on this, CM office tweeted, “This case came to CM @ysjagan sir notice. On his instructions we immediately spoke to hospital authorities and they agreed to treat at 10Lakhs. CM sir immediately sanctioned 10L & Stem cell therapy treatment started already and he is responding well. We are also in constant touch. ”

This immediate help from CM office is appreciated by many but why this is publicised by Sakshi and other pro-YSRCP media as ‘helping Pawan Kalyan fan” instead of publicizing as ” helping a poor young man of AP” is not known.