RRR number 3 target for YCP social media attacks

Almost overnight, Raghu Rama Raju (RRR) became a household name in Andhra Pradesh. All sections of the mainstream media and social media are not losing any chance to cover RRR news. The ruling YSRCP is also playing its party in its own way for making Rajugaru more and more popular by the day. His humorous and humiliating comments on the Jagan Reddy Government have badly upset the ruling party. The entire Sakshi media is now busy unearthing all the bad points about the rebel MP.

What more, Jagan Reddy’s social media team has its hands full to make videos and jokes to attack RRR in the slightest details available. The most embarrassing of all, the YCP is now going to extreme lengths to humiliate RRR at a personal level. A special video was made on the hairstyle of the MP. Obviously angry, Mr. Raju is now reacting with a greater sarcasm than ever before. Analysts say that RRR climbed the charts and rose to the position of number 3 target for YSRCP social media activists. Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh always figure on the top as No 1 and No 2.

RRR is now saying that he has got full details of the people who are targetting him. The same team of persons, who passed bad remarks against judges of AP High Court and Supreme Court of India, have targetted Rajugaru. It is well known Vijayasai Reddy has already given his open assurance that he would personally protect all the social media activists of YSRCP.

RRR’s main hope is that the courts will take a serious view of social media comments against them and also the so-called surveillance on the movements of judges. If that is true, most serious action would be taken against the YRCP Government. If no major action is taken, then RRR will change his strategy and counter the YSRCP in his own way. War will not end until it ends.