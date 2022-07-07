Pawan Kalyan puts Rs 150 Cr at Risk

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan announced a series of films but the shoots are not happening as per the plan. His next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is kept on hold due to various reasons. The makers have spent close to Rs 100 crores on the film including Pawan’s remuneration. Pawan Kalyan also announced that he would work with Harish Shankar in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The makers paid huge advances for Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar long ago. The expenses, advances for other actors and technicians and the interests costed Rs 50 crores till date for Mythri Movie Makers.

With Pawan Kalyan announcing a bus yatra in Andhra Pradesh, it is clear that the actor would not take up Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh anytime soon. There are talks that Hari Hara Veera Mallu shoot would resume soon but Pawan Kalyan’s next film in the direction of Samuthirakani got launched recently. A whopping amount of Rs 150 crores is now at risk on Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and the interests would be mounting on a monthly basis. For now, there are no updates about the shooting schedules of these projects.