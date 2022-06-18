Pawan Kalyan sets a deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu happens to be the most delayed project of Pawan Kalyan. After the pandemic, the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu resumed but it is happening at a slow pace. There are a lot of speculations that the film is now occupied with financial hurdles. Pawan too turned busy with his political meetings and the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not happening. The actor-turned-politician decided to focus completely on the film and wrap it up at the earliest.

Pawan imposed a strict deadline of August for the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He asked Krish and his team to complete the shoot of his portions by August. He would then complete the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake and will head for a political tour from October. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic film that is directed by Krish. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music director. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release.