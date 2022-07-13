Pawan Kalyan shelves one more Film

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been sailing on two boats and is balancing his film and political career for years. Its time to shift his complete focus on politics and the top actor decided to take up Bus Yatra from October in Andhra Pradesh. He has made some crucial decisions for films. Pawan Kalyan earlier decided to remake Vijay’s blockbuster film Theri as per the proposal of top director Trivikram. Saaho fame Sujeeth has been finalized and the youngster made enough changes and locked the final script keeping Pawan Kalyan in mind.

DVV Danayya was on board to produce this project and he paid an advance of Rs 10 crores for Pawan Kalyan. The film was planned to be launched officially in July and considering his packed schedules, Pawan decided to shelve the project. DVV Danayya was informed about the same and Pawan Kalyan will work with Danayya soon after he is done with his current commitments. Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh too is delayed and it is kept on hold for now. Only God knows about Pawan’s long-delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan will take up the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham soon and he will complete his portions in two quick schedules.