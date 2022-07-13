Ram’s The Warrior Tamil release in Trouble

Energetic Star Ram has high hopes on his next film The Warrior that is directed by N Lingusamy. Ram decided to work with Lingusamy after he wanted to cement his position in Tamil. Lingusamy produced and directed several Tamil films in the past and they ended up as duds. The Tamil release of The Warrior is in trouble because of the financial hurdles of Lingusamy from the past. The Tamil advance bookings are yet to be opened till now. Lingusamy is trying hard to settle all the issues.

The Warrior will suffer to get huge openings as the advance sales are not opened till now. The film will hit the screens tomorrow. With heavy rains in Telangana, the advance sales are not super strong. Being a mass entertainer, the film will report decent numbers tomorrow. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady in The Warrior and Srinivasaa Silver Screens produced this mass entertainer. Ram will be playing the role of a doctor and a honest cop in the film.