The Warrior worldwide Pre – Release business – Highest for Ram

The Warrior worldwide Pre – Release business

Ram – Lingusamy’s The Warrior is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 14th July. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 40 Cr. This is biggest pre-release business ever for the hero. Ismart Shankar is the current highest grosser for the hero with 35 Cr share and Warrior sold for much higher prices. Advance bookings for the film are very poor worldwide and it is now largely depends on the world of mouth.

Area Pre release Business Nizam 11.70 Cr Ceeded 6.30 Cr NRA Andhra 16 Cr ratio AP/TS 34 Cr ROI 4 Cr OS 2Cr Worldwide 40 Cr