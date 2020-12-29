Pawan Kalyan wraps up Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film is titled Vakeel Saab and the top actor completed shooting for his portions of shoot for the movie today. Sriram Venu is the director and Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood blockbuster film Pink. The remaining portions of the pending shoot would be wrapped up by the first week of January. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, Ananya will be seen in other important roles in this court drama. Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects are the producers. Vakeel Saab will have its release in summer 2021.

