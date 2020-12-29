Bigg boss winner Abhijeet to act in F3 ?

Bigg boss season 4 is unique in its own way. Unlike the contestants of other seasons, this season’s contestants are inundated with several offers. As per the latest news, title winners of the season Abhijeet got a call from F3 team. Details as below.

F3 will be sequel to the blockbuster hit F2 directed by Anil Ravipudi. In fact big boss fame Nutan Naidu did a cameo role in F2 movie. Anil, as he has confessed several times, is a big fan of Bigg boss show. He joined the grand finale episode of Bigg boss season 4. He told his daughter likes Harika very much. Now, as per the latest buzz, he wanted to rope in Abhijeet for a special role in his upcoming movie F3. This news is doing rounds in film circles. If this news realizes, he will be acting asking with Venkatesh and Varun tej.

Abhijeet debuted with the movie Life is beautiful but did not get much break and he is keen on starting second innings of his career now. We need to wait and see if he will be part of F3 movie or not.