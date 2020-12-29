Jagan presses button: Rs 1766 Cr transferred to farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy fulfilled his promise on the annual Rythu Bharosa promise. He pressed the computer button from his Tadepalli residence. In no time, Rs. 1,766 Cr money was deposited into the respective bank accounts of individual farmers.

The Chief Minister announced that in today’s cash transfer, Rs. 1,120 Cr was towards Rythu Bharosa while the remaining Rs. 646 Cr was towards compensation to crop damages to horticulture farmers in the Nivar cyclone. Now, the farmers received the third installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan Pathakam.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said that the previous TDP regime betrayed farmers by promising to waive Rs. 87,612 Cr but did not eventually pay even Rs. 12,000 Cr. This was revealed by the Reserve Bank of India itself. But, the YCP Government genuinely and honestly fulfilled its promise by paying Rs. 13,500 Cr promptly.

Right from the beginning, the Jagan regime was implementing the Rythu Bharosa programme with lots of seriousness. On the other hand, the Opposition was agitating for a better deal to farmers with respect to compensation for crop losses in cyclones and also for fulfilling agreements reached with the Amaravati farmers. Time will tell whether Jagan’s Rythu Bharosa has won the hearts of farmers or not.