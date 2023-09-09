In the midst of mounting tensions surrounding the arrest of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan’s determined attempt to meet CBN has hit a roadblock. The Andhra Pradesh Police have firmly denied permission for this crucial rendezvous, specifying that only family members will be granted access to Mr. Naidu during his confinement. Adding to the tumult, Janasena followers have flocked to the Gannavaram Airport in substantial numbers in a display of solidarity.

The arrest of Chandrababu Naidu has led to a significant surge in police presence throughout Vijayawada. With the former Chief Minister anticipated to arrive at the SIT office in Vijayawada shortly, law enforcement agencies have bolstered security at various key locations, including the civil court in Vijayawada, along with the offices of the CID, TDP, and YCP, to forestall any potential disturbances. Pawan Kalyan, who had previously denounced Chandrababu’s arrest, expressed profound exasperation over the alleged absence of substantial evidence and the perceived political agenda behind this arrest. He voiced his criticism over the treatment meted out to an experienced political leader, deeming it “appalling.”

We need to wait and see how the political dynamics in the state will change after this key event.