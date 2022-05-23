Pawan Kalyan’s deadline for his Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to remake Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Samuthirakani directed and acted in the original. Samuthirakani is on board to direct the Telugu version too. Pawan Kalyan issued a deadline for the film and he allocated 40 working days for the film. The team is planning the schedules perfectly and the shoot commences very soon. Sai Tej will be seen in the other lead role in this untitled film.

Top writer Burra Sai Madhav is working on the dialogue version of the film. The team made enough changes for the Telugu version considering the nativity and the stardom of Pawan. The film will have action episodes that were missing in the original. This untitled film will be presented as a perfect commercial package. Zee Studios and People Media Factory in association with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works will produce this film. Pawan Kalyan will complete the remake and he would head for the shoot of Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.