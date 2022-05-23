Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a so-so second weekend in Nizam area and decent in AP taking 11 days total to past 100 Cr. This is the third 100cr film for Mahesh Babu after Maharshi & Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is yet to reach the breakeven mark in all the areas in the Telugu States. It’s a loss venture in the rest of India markets. Collections are better for the film in A.P and it’s underperforming in Nizam when compared to the former.
|Area
|11 days Worldwide Collections
|first week worldwide collections
|5 days AP/TS Collections
|First Extended Weekend Worldwide Collections
|Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|29.65 Cr
|27.76 Cr
|26.23 Cr
|25.20 Cr
|11.10 Cr
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|10.90 Cr
|9.40 Cr
|8.75 Cr
|8.30 Cr
|4.45 Cr
|14 Cr
|UA
|11.50 Cr
|10.07 Cr
|9.25 Cr
|8.5 Cr
|3.74 Cr
|13 Cr
|Guntur
|6.80 Cr
|6.30 Cr
|5.96 Cr
|5.70 Cr
|3.90 Cr
|8.5 Cr
|East
|7.90 Cr
|7 Cr
|6.45 Cr
|6 Cr
|3.25 Cr
|8.5 Cr
|West
|5.41 Cr
|4.78 Cr
|4.39 Cr
|4.15 Cr
|2.75 Cr
|7.5 Cr
|Krishna
|5.03 Cr
|4.70 Cr
|4.43 Cr
|4.19 Cr
|1.95 Cr
|7.5 Cr
|Nellore
|3.03 Cr
|2.72 Cr
|2.54 Cr
|2.40 Cr
|1.33 Cr
|4 Cr
|AP/TS
|80.22 Cr
|72.73 Cr
|68 Cr
|64.44 Cr
|32.44 Cr
|99 Cr
|ROI
|6.90 Cr
|6.30 Cr
|5.50 Cr
|11.50 Cr
|Overseas
|13.10 Cr
|12.50 Cr
|10.5 Cr
|11.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|100.22 Cr
|91.53 Cr
|80.44 Cr
|122 Cr