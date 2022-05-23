Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a so-so second weekend in Nizam area and decent in AP taking 11 days total to past 100 Cr. This is the third 100cr film for Mahesh Babu after Maharshi & Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is yet to reach the breakeven mark in all the areas in the Telugu States. It’s a loss venture in the rest of India markets. Collections are better for the film in A.P and it’s underperforming in Nizam when compared to the former.

Area 11 days Worldwide Collections first week worldwide collections 5 days AP/TS Collections First Extended Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 29.65 Cr 27.76 Cr 26.23 Cr 25.20 Cr 11.10 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 10.90 Cr 9.40 Cr 8.75 Cr 8.30 Cr 4.45 Cr 14 Cr UA 11.50 Cr 10.07 Cr 9.25 Cr 8.5 Cr 3.74 Cr 13 Cr Guntur 6.80 Cr 6.30 Cr 5.96 Cr 5.70 Cr 3.90 Cr 8.5 Cr East 7.90 Cr 7 Cr 6.45 Cr 6 Cr 3.25 Cr 8.5 Cr West 5.41 Cr 4.78 Cr 4.39 Cr 4.15 Cr 2.75 Cr 7.5 Cr Krishna 5.03 Cr 4.70 Cr 4.43 Cr 4.19 Cr 1.95 Cr 7.5 Cr Nellore 3.03 Cr 2.72 Cr 2.54 Cr 2.40 Cr 1.33 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 80.22 Cr 72.73 Cr 68 Cr 64.44 Cr 32.44 Cr 99 Cr

ROI 6.90 Cr 6.30 Cr 5.50 Cr 11.50 Cr Overseas 13.10 Cr 12.50 Cr 10.5 Cr 11.50 Cr Worldwide 100.22 Cr 91.53 Cr 80.44 Cr 122 Cr