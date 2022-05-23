Sarkaru Vaari Paata 11 days Worldwide Collections – Breaches 100 Cr mark

By
Telugu360
-
0

Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a so-so second weekend in Nizam area and decent in AP taking 11 days total to past 100 Cr. This is the third 100cr film for Mahesh Babu after Maharshi & Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is yet to reach the breakeven mark in all the areas in the Telugu States. It’s a loss venture in the rest of India markets. Collections are better for the film in A.P and it’s underperforming in Nizam when compared to the former.

Area11 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections5 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Extended Weekend Worldwide CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam29.65 Cr27.76 Cr26.23 Cr25.20 Cr11.10 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded10.90 Cr9.40 Cr8.75 Cr8.30 Cr4.45 Cr14 Cr
UA11.50 Cr10.07 Cr9.25 Cr8.5 Cr3.74 Cr13 Cr
Guntur6.80 Cr6.30 Cr5.96 Cr5.70 Cr3.90 Cr8.5 Cr
East7.90 Cr7 Cr6.45 Cr6 Cr3.25 Cr8.5 Cr
West5.41 Cr4.78 Cr4.39 Cr4.15 Cr2.75 Cr7.5 Cr
Krishna5.03 Cr4.70 Cr4.43 Cr4.19 Cr1.95 Cr7.5 Cr
Nellore3.03 Cr2.72 Cr2.54 Cr2.40 Cr1.33 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS80.22 Cr72.73 Cr68 Cr64.44 Cr32.44 Cr99 Cr
ROI6.90 Cr6.30 Cr5.50 Cr11.50 Cr
Overseas13.10 Cr12.50 Cr10.5 Cr11.50 Cr
Worldwide100.22 Cr91.53 Cr80.44 Cr122 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here