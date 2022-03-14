Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Latest Updates

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan signed a periodic drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the direction of Krish. The project got delayed due to various reasons. Krish met Pawan Kalyan recently and the actor allocated dates for the project in the month of April. The shoot resumes on April 4th and the schedule will take place for two weeks. Pawan Kalyan also signed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam and the project got delayed as the technicians are not finalized.

Pawan has changed his plans and he is keen to complete couple of schedules of Hari Hara Veera Mallu before taking up the remake. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady and it has several Bollywood actors in important roles. Made on a huge budget, the film is expected to release next year. Pawan essays the role of a thief and a major portion of the film is shot in sets that are constructed in Aluminium Factory. AM Rathnam is the producer and Keeravani is composing the music.