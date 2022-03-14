Pawan has great ideological confusion

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seems to have great ideological confusion, if one goes by his journey for the nine years.

This opinion gets consolidated if one goes by the name he had given to the venue of his party’s formation day meeting being held today. He named the venue after former chief minister Damodaram Sanjeevayya, indicating that he is pro-Dalit.

He walked into politics with the slogans of Che Guevara, a Cuban revolutionary, who inspired youth in the Cuban Revolution in the 1960s. It was believed that Pawan Kalyan would take the Left (Communist) side in politics.

Surprisingly, he moved into the Right (BJP) wing politics a few months after launching his party and reciting the slogans of Che Guevara. That move was a great shock to everyone who watched him Che Guevara slogans!

Four years later, he moved into the camp of the Left parties indicating that Che Guevara is alive in him or rather not dead. He then moved to the Ambedkar ideology by aligning with Mayawati of the BSP.

It did not take more time for him to walk out of this group and walk into the fold of the Right wing (BJP).

He is again invoking the name of Damodaram Sanjeevayya, the first Dalit chief minister of the united Andhra Pradesh. Does it mean he would run the pro-Dalit politics or would stay back in the saffron camp?

Whatever he does in the days to come, it is clear, so far, that Pawan Kalyan is a confused leader who doesn’t know what ideology he carries or what line he would take to win the voters!

Can we expect a clear ideological or political line from him in his speech at today’s meeting!?