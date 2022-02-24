Pawan Kalyan’s matchable quote for Tollywood

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s film Bheemla Nayak is hitting the screens tomorrow and the AP government is back with the needed restrictions. Strict rules are implemented to restrict the number of shows and the ticket prices. Pawan Kalyan posted a famous quote of Pastor Martin Niemoller that would match now. When Pawan stood for Telugu cinema, several unions and celebrities issued statements against the actor. Now, Tollywood is maintaining silence over the issue when the exhibitors and distributors of Bheemla Nayak are left in pain.

Tollywood celebrities expected that the GO would be issued before the release of Bheemla Nayak but it never happened. A section of Tollywood is even waiting for the release of Bheemla Nayak so that the AP government would revise the GO and the upcoming biggies would have a comfortable release. For now, Bheemla Nayak is facing the heat in AP. The film is gearing up for a record release tomorrow.

One of my all time favourite quote,wich came out of immense suffering ,pain & realisation from ‘Pastor Martin Niemoller’ during Nazi Germany regime. What an eternal truth! pic.twitter.com/15oUJl8EOA — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) February 24, 2022