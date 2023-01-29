Pawan Kalyan’s new Film set for Launch

Despite Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedules his next film with director Sujeeth is going to have a pooja ceremony on the 30th of January. Pawan Kalyan will be attending this official pooja ceremony tomorrow in Hyderabad. DVV Entertainment will be producing this stylish action thriller. Makers announced officially about the pooja ceremony today through their social media accounts.

Sujeeth will finalise the cast very soon and some parts of the film are to be shot in Japan. The film is captioned as OG (Original Gangster). On the flip side, Pawan Kalyan’s HHVM is going to be delayed more. 40% of the shoot is pending for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Krish is planning to finish it on time. OG pooja ceremony is tomorrow, but the exact start date of the film is still suspenseful. Pawan to adjust his dates for OG in between HHVM and political schedules