Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser Update

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the most awaited film of Pawan Kalyan. With his busy political commitments, Pawan is making all possible ways to finish the film in between. But more than forty percent of the film shoot is still pending. Makers are in no mood to release the teaser without completing film.

As per sources along with 40% of the film’s shoot, two more songs are yet to be shot. The film is on set for more than 2 years. Krish is the director of the film and Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a freedom fighter in this action periodic drama. The film is scheduled to release for this year Dasara.

Krish is making all plans to wrap the movie quickly. But Pawan Kalyan’s political schedule is pushing HHVM into more trouble. HHVM shoot is being delayed and the team is in waiting mode for Pawan Kalyan from ages. Bobby Deol is the main antagonist and Niddhi Agerwa is the female lead. AM Ratnam is the producer of this film. The delay in shooting for several reasons is pushing the producer into more trouble.