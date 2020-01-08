Pawan Kalyan’s Pink Remake new Updates

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan already gave his nod for the remake of Pink and Sriram Venu is on board as the director. The entire pre-production work is currently in final stages. The latest news we hear is that the first schedule of Pink remake kick-starts from January 20th and some crucial episodes on Nivetha Thomas, Anjali will be canned. The first schedule will continue for 20 days.

Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of the remake from the mid of February. The female lead beside Pawan Kalyan is being finalized. Pawan Kalyan will wrap up his portions in two back to back schedules by the end of March. The film will be slated for May 2020 release. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.