What’s next onboard for Anil Ravipudi?

Anil Ravipudi is one director who tasted four consecutive commercial hits in Telugu cinema which is sure a rare pride. He bagged an opportunity to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his fifth film Sarileru Neekevvaru. While all eyes are focused on the film, Anil Ravipudi is spotted relaxing and is promoting the film. When asked about his next, Anil made it clear that he is yet to take a call on his next project.

He is eagerly waiting for the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru after which he would decide his next. When asked about directing Chiranjeevi, he called it a dream come true and will work on the script if Megastar is ready. As of now, he kept everyone guessing and is quite confident on the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. On the other side, several top filmmakers are in the race to lock Anil Ravipudi for their next.