Butta Bomma Video Song Promo: Delightful Romance

Allu Arjun’s next outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s music album is a smashing hit and the makers too took this as a front stage to promote the film. The recent number Butta Bomma too ended up as a decent hit and the makers today unveiled the one-minute video song. The song is presented in a lighthearted manner with delightful romance between Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The duo looked too good on screen and their dance moves are sensible as per the song suiting the tune.

Allu Arjun who is one of the finest dancers did not rely too much on huge dance moves and he depended on simple steps that are the asset for the song. Pooja Hegde looked beautiful and the sets of the song looked simple. On the whole, Butta Bomma video song will be a treat on screen. This Trivikram directorial is hitting the screens on January 12th and is high on expectations.

