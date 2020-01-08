IMAX Screens to host live video game action soon

IMAX recently inked a deal with a startup Vindex (Vindex.gg) which a collaboration of Mike Sepso and Sundance DiGiovanni. Vindex is formed to create e-sports events. This collaboration will host live video game action on IMAX screens worldwide. This is a thrilling opportunity for gaming enthusiasts. As of now, it is unclear about the details of the games and their prices. The discussions are in the final stages and the gaming action will start during the first half of 2020.

Vindex is keen on broadcasting e-sports content through IMAX screens. IMAX too has been struggling for patrons as the format gets a limited release of films. This live video-game action will surely turn a huge boost for IMAX screens in countries like India.