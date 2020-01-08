Rajeev Kanakala’s surprise in Entha Manchivaadavuraa

Versatile actor Rajeev Kanakala is never in a mad rush and he has been quite choosy, did different roles that impressed the audience big time. After a brief break, Rajeev Kanakala will be seen essaying a crucial role in Kalynaram’s upcoming movie Entha Manchivaadavuraa. The update that we hear is that Rajeev Kanakala is the lead antagonist and his role came out really well.

His character comes as a surprise in the film. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is carrying decent expectations and is releasing on January 15th. Directed by Satish Vegesna, Kalyanram and Mehreen are the lead actors. A grand pre-release event of the film takes place today evening and Young Tiger NTR is the guest for the event. Aditya Music and Sridevi Movies are the producers.