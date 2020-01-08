Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak facing the heat for wrong reasons

With just a couple of days before the release of her film Chhapaak, star actress Deepika Padukone joined the protest along with the students against the JNU incident which took place recently. Social media was flooded with the pictures of Deepika Padukone joining the crowds supporting the students of JNU. Her presence sure received mixed response though most of them called it a brave move.

Soon twitter called up to boycott her upcoming movie Chhapaak in which Deepika plays an acid attack survivor. Deepika seemed not much bothered as she decided to support the students. She even is the co-producer of Chhapaak which is releasing on January 10th. With a lot of Bollywood celebrities supporting Deepika Padukone, a massive number of 350K tweets made their presence in favor of the actress. #ISupportDeepika and #BoycottChhapaak are trending across the social media platform currently.

Deepika Padukone supported the protest and walked away without addressing the crowds.