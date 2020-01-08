Vizag, Seema people against Capital shifting: Pawan

Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan advised the Jagan Reddy government not to provoke the feelings of Amaravati farmers when they are peacefully organising their protests. Pawan took strong objection to the manner in which the ruling party leaders politicised farmers’ protest incidents at Chinakakani national highway. Senani told Jagan Circar that it is not just Amaravati farmers but even the people of Vizag and Rayalaseema are not happy with Capital shifting. Many people in Visakhapatnam do not want their city to become Capital because of its location in one corner of the state. Moreover, there are threats of increased costs of living and absence of enough space in Vizag surroundings for Capital to expand in future.

Pawan Kalyan has also advised the YCP government to consider the feelings of Rayalaseema people. They are very much upset over the long distances between their towns and Vizag Executive Capital. There are some Rayalseema towns like Hindupur which are more than 800 kms from Vizag. The YCP Ministers may blindly argue in their own inimitable style but these distances would prohibit common people from going to Secretariat for their grievances. Ministers are asking why would the public need to visit Secretariat when there are Grama and Ward Secretariats in their native places. But most people are not getting justice at local level because of political interference.