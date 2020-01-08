Rebels’ fear in TRS..!

ollowing new joining of leaders from various political parties in TRS under the ‘Operation Akarsh’ in Telangana state in the last few years, now the ruling party is facing Rebels’ Fear during Civic Body polls.

It has become a bit-task to the party’s high command in selecting suitable candidates for Municipal Wards, Municipal Corporation divisions as at least 5 aspirants are existed in each ward and division. Experts are saying that this situation must lead encouraging ‘Rebel’ candidates across the state. “Comparing with other political parties, the TRS will face hard situation in the civic body polls. Even MLAs from the ruling party have already sniffed the future with the huge joining,” they said.

Sources from the ruling party also told telugu360.com that the party’s internal survey too revealed at least 5 strong leaders are existed in each division and ward. “As the party wanted to give tickets and B-Forms to those who are financially well settled, the said leaders are not exempted from this rule and it is becoming a big-task to MLAs to opt suitable candidates by convincing other aspirants who may not get tickets,” they said.

The sources also said that the leaders, who may not get ticket, will be given nominated posts at Mandal, District levels. “But, this idea will work where MLAs are very strong but, not gives fruitful results where MLAs are weak. In such cases, the disappointed leaders may either contest as rebels or from other political parties which will make the winning chances lesser,” they added.

There are several stringent actions on rebels including expelling them from the party but, it may not work before their strong will, the sources said. “If few leaders withdraw their nominations as rebels, there is a doubt that will they support the party’s candidate in elections? There are scopes that they may indirectly work for the opposition candidates. The similar situation was experienced during Assembly polls and few sitting leaders/ministers including Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao faced defeat in the elections,” the sources said.