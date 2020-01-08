Adhar Sinha to be ChiefElectoral Officer to TS

Mr. Adhar Sinha, who is senior most IAS officer in Telangana, is said to be appointed soon as new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to Telangana State. The government has already sent a panel-list to the Central Election Commission (CEC) that consists of three names including Mr. Adhar Sinha, who is presently working in General Administration Department (Political wing), Mr. Shashank Goel, the Principal Secretary to Labour Department and Mr. Naveen Mittal, the commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education.

The TS government is seeking Mr. Adhar Sinha as new CEO and expressed the same with the CEC in order to give respect to his seniority as the present Chief Secretary Mr. Somesh Kumar is junior to him that being a senior, he has to report Mr. Somesh.

Meanwhile, the government urged the CEC to relieve the present CEO Mr. Rajat Kumar from Central Services. Sources said that Mr. Rajat, the 1991 batch IAS officer, will be appointed as Principal Secretary to Panchayat Raj department. The government is also planning to shift Mr. Vikas Raj, the present Principal Secretary to Panchayat Raj department, to Irrigation Department as the post was vacant after the retirement of the previous Chief Secretary Mr. S.K.Joshi. “Similarly, the government will transfer few officials and give postings to those who are under waiting. Even the seven officials, belonging to 2016 batch, will also get postings,” the sources added.