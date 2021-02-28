Pawan Kalyans solution to end political corruption

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has offered a curious solution to fighting and rooting out the political corruption. He said that the use of martial arts would be very effective in the fight against the corrupt elements in society. The Jana Sena party will work in this direction once it is in power.

Pawan asserted that the physical strength and capacity would be greatly required to deal with the corrupt forces. The ancient war arts would be encouraged once the Jana Sena party will come into power.

Since the beginning, Senani has been giving a call for fighting against the corruption and exploitation of the public resources by certain elements in the society. However, there seemed no end to the rise in corruption. Amid this, Pawan has come out with his smart idea. His opinion is that the general public wouldn’t be able to fight with the corrupt forces who have a lot of muscle power.

As it is, Pawan Kalyan has been making repeated allegations against the YCP regime in many projects including Divi industry in East Godavari. His party has also announced opposition to the privatisation of the Visakha steel plant. Pawan is taking an increasingly pro-poor and anti-corruption line these days. After Lok Satta Jayaprakash Narayan, it is now Senani who is vowing to fight corruption till the last.