Uppena continues its Dream Run

Uppena is one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema among the small films. The movie ran with packed houses in the first week and the second weekend. With a bunch of films released on Friday, the collections of Uppena slowed down. But with all the recent releases receiving poor response, Uppena had a super strong Saturday at the box-office. The film will have a packed Sunday at the ticket windows all over the Telugu states. The film is expected to collect Rs 50 crores in its final run. Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in Uppena that is directed by Buchi Babu. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.