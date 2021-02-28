Sree Vishnu Turns Lord Sri Krishna

Versatile actor Sree Vishnu who is doing different genre entertainers will be seen as a small time thief in his next Raja Raja Chora. Wishing the actor on his birthday, makers of the film has released a poster where Sree Vishnu appears in Lord Sri Krishna avatar. He is seen searching for something with a flashlight.

Tipped to be a hilarious entertainer, Raja Raja Chora is directed by first timer Hasith Goli under People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Raja Raja Chora’s shooting was already completed and it is gearing up for release soon.

Sree Vishnu’s other film Gaali Sampath is set for release on March 11th, while he is presently working for an intriguing project Arjuna Phalguna.